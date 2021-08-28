Occupational therapist offer insight on how to ease an anxious child’s mind

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There are always those first-day jitters when students head back to the classroom, but add a global pandemic on top of that, and those minor worries may turn into full-on anxiety.

Occupational therapists at Red Door Pediatric Therapy in Bismarck say asking a lot of questions, stomach aches, headaches, increase irritability in behavior, and trouble sleeping at night are all signs a child may be anxious.

“We always just want to reassure parents that it is okay that your child is maybe anxious let’s just find some strategies to help them with their anxiety. So, teaching them to identify their triggers to their anxiety, and then learn coping tools to help manage that anxiety,” said Brianna Mittelsteadt, Red Door Pediatric occupational therapist.

To help ease and anxiety, counselors say parents can reassure their children that everything is going to be okay, have a space at home where they can decompress, and not bombard them with questions once they get home.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.