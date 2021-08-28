Minot crews spend week repairing collapsed sewage pipe

MINOT, N.D. – City of Minot underground and sewage crews have been working since last Friday on repairs one of their biggest projects to date.

On Aug. 20 a hole appeared in the ground on the Northeast section of the State Fair Center, following the collapse of a 36 inch steel pipe said to be around 40 years old.

Crews spent Friday morning removing the last pivotal pieces of equipment from their now finished construction zone.

“The main sewer main, basically the top had collapsed and then all the dirt and stuff that was on it got sucked into the pipe and made a sinkhole,” said Jason Sorenson, Assistant Public Works Director.

Following the collapse of a main sewage line carrying three million gallons of sewage a day, crews jumped into action to make sure service wasn’t disrupted.

Using three bypass pumps to move the sewage around the area, it’s the largest repair done by the city alone to date.

“They generally work in the residential areas fixing sewer mains, water mains and all that is eight-ten inch pipe. So when we found out that this one was a 36 inch, not your normal repair,” said Sorenson.

Sorenson said that parts for this type of repair are usually hard to find, but that the needed parts were all able to be bought within 110 miles of miles of Minot.

Sorenson said the city will be doing condition assessments on the surrounding pipes and will be planning maintenance projects in that area in the near future, and will continue working to repair critical infrastructure quickly and efficiently.

