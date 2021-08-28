Game and Fish monitoring EHD in deer populations around ND

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Game and Fish Department has documented whitetail deer deaths caused by epizootic hemorrhagic disease, similar to Blue Tongue. EHD is caused by a virus that is transmitted by biting gnats.

According to experts, North Dakota often sees low levels of EHD, but due to environmental conditions, there have been more cases the last two years.

“Last year was a pretty darn bad year in the southwest part of the state. And then this year starting in October we started to get reports of mortality sort of on the fringes of areas that were affected last year. So, right now we’re not seeing a lot of overlap between last year and this year. It’s kind of new areas that weren’t affected last year where we’re getting reports,” said Dr. Charlie Bahnson, North Dakota Game and Fish Wildlife Veterinarian.

Dr. Bahnson said the primary outbreak this year appears to be within a 20-mile radius of the Bismarck-Mandan area.

EHD primarily affects white tail deer, but other big game are susceptible. Game and Fish encourages the public to report any dead deer along with photos to their online mortality reporting system at gf.nd.gov/mortality-report.

