Free anti-malware for schools and students

WASHBURN, N.D. (KFYR) - First grade students at Washburn Elementary received their first school provided devices Friday. A group of sixth grade students helped the younger kids learn the basics and showed them how to install the newly provided security software.

“We’ve had them for two years, so it was good for us to help them,” said Sixth grader Kesia Boeshans.

Potential dangers lie at the end of every click. Students are often encouraged not to download anything; however, this anti-malware suite is a considered a must-have.

Jessica Hoff, business teacher and technology coordinator for Washburn Public Schools said, “If students would click on something they shouldn’t or try to download something they shouldn’t be. And maybe they’re not even aware they did something they shouldn’t. It’s going to protect or stop that, raise a red flag at the state, and say you have a device that might be infected, so just keeps us in check that way.”

The new program communicates with devices state-wide. If a threat appears in one area, the rest of the state is notified and can react. It comes pre-downloaded on most student devices.

“It’s called XDR Cortex Agent; it looks like a little shield,” said Hoff.

Students can click on the icon to install the program. Governor Doug Bergum and Student Cabinet members put out an initiative that states “Click ok to Secure Your Day”, hoping to encourage students to stay safe on the web.

“It helps so that way we don’t get other people invading on their stuff, or the school. It keeps the computers safe,” said Kesia Boeshans.

If those threats get in without the free state-provided security software.

“You never know what could happen. They could get not good information,” said Boeshans.

Check with your school to see if they are providing your students with this anti-malware software or contact the North Dakota Information Technology department for more information.

