First Friday Football Fever

By Lee Timmerman
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 7:13 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Century Patriots and Legacy Sabers will be the first set of highlights that you’ll see on our very first “Friday Football Fever” show during the Night Report on KFYR-TV and KQCD-TV.

We are planning to have games from Bismarck, Fargo, Dickinson, Beulah, Hazen, Linton, Steele, Napoleon and Elgin.

Neil Vierzba and I will anchor the show tonight, but as you can tell, the newsroom is heavily involved in the coverage not only this evening but throughout the high school season this fall.

