Dan’s Garden: Saving your lawn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - You know it was really a dry summer last year and it’s been a dry this year.

A lot of lawns got hurt, like this lawn in south Bismarck. And there’s a lot of winter kill. Even though we have been watering, we still need to beef it up

This is a perfect time of year to seed and over seed

Either a new lawn or an old lawn, you can make it a lot thicker. Usually we put a fertilizer on at a half dose rate and you are going to put winterize fertilizer on soon anyway for the established lawn. But, I like to be doing my seeding now, because the middle of August and the end of September grasses and nature are seeding themselves.

You can use hydro mulch to make it stay moist. You can just water it two or three times a day. Get those seeds to germinate. And the next thing you know, in a few weeks, you’re going to be having a thicker lawn.

We have a great hand out on our website Cashman Nursery. Go on where the tips talks all about how to do this another thing going on right now there’s a lot of tent caterpillars we call them web worms on our choke cherries and different things like plums and BT Bacillus Thuringiensis. That’s the cure you can spray and kill them, so a few tips on making your lawn better and keep watering.

We had a dry summer. Bring your lawn back. This is your chance. It will help a lot. Until next week good gardening.

