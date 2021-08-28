Advertisement

Child killed in gunfire outside high school football game

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHARON HILL, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a child was killed when gunfire erupted outside a high school football game near Philadelphia.

Officials said the gunfire erupted shortly before 9 p.m. Friday near the main gate to the football field at Academy Park High School in Sharon hill shortly after the conclusion of the game between Pennsbury and Academy Park high schools.

Fans, players and coaches ran for cover, and police from multiple Delaware County communities descended upon the school within minutes.

The Delaware County district attorney confirms that a child was killed. TV news stations reported that the victim was a girl seven years of age or younger.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PHOTO COURTESY: Kim Iron Road
Standing Rock Sioux Tribe welcomes NBA player as official member
The family of Robert Van Pelt said he died waiting for an open ICU bed after being life...
Man dies waiting for ICU bed, family says
Ron and Lisa Steadman both ended up contracting COVID-19. Lisa Steadman returned from her...
Woman who fought COVID-19 in hospital returns home to find husband dead
Bismarck baseball diamond
Increase in umpire assaults
From left to right: 37-year-old Guowei Li, 48-year-old Jayson Otteson, 58-year-old Kevin Kilgore.
Three arrested in Grand Forks human trafficking sting

Latest News

WVUE Live Hurricane Ida Coverage
A young child has died after a shooting following the Academy Park/Pennsbury football game on...
Child dead, 2 injured in shooting outside high school football game
US troops brace for the threat of more terrorist attacks as evacuations continue in...
US drone strike kills 2 Islamic State members in Afghanistan
This OES-16 East GeoColor satellite image taken Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at 10:20 p.m. EDT, and...
Residents warned as Louisiana braces for Hurricane Ida