BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Century volleyball team made it a perfect 7-0 on Saturday as they wrapped up the East/West Invite with 4 victories.

Here are the rest of the WDA team records from the tournament:

Bismarck High: 5-2

Legacy: 2-5

St. Mary’s: 3-4

Mandan: 4-3

Dickinson: 4-3

Jamestown: 6-1

Minot: 2-5

Watford City: 2-5

Williston: 2-5

