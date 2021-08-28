Advertisement

Bus driver shortage impacting Minot Public School District

North Dakota bus driver shortage
North Dakota bus driver shortage(KFYR-TV)
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 7:12 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – Similar to other school districts across the country, Minot Public Schools is having a hard time finding bus drivers.

While MPS does not do district-wide busing, they do drive 25 rural routes and special need routes, as well as busing in between the two high schools and extracurricular activities.

On average, 400 to 500 students rely on the transportation services.

The district has enough drivers now to fill the needed routes, but with field trips and extracurriculars picking back up after the COVID-19 pandemic, they may feel the need more.

“The big issues when you read the literature that’s out there are hours, benefits, and pay. That seems to be the three things that districts across the country are dealing with,” said Barry Brooks, Director of Transportation with MPS.

Brooks mentioned that if needed, they may have to consolidate routes, which would make pick-ups and drop-offs later.

In February, the federal government is coming out with new entry level CDL requirements that may further hurt this problem.

