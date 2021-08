BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck High would only need one goal to take down Legacy on Saturday as the team picked up their 2nd win of the season.

The lone goal would belong to Remington Richardson.

Next up for Bismarck, they’ll play at Mandan on Tuesday.

As for Legacy, they’ll also be on the road at Dickinson.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.