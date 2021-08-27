Advertisement

Standing Rock Sioux Tribe welcomes NBA player as official member

PHOTO COURTESY: Kim Iron Road
PHOTO COURTESY: Kim Iron Road(KFYR)
By Faith Hatton
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 7:22 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT YATES, N.D. – NBA star Kyrie Irving has worked to embrace his heritage in recent years.

He was back on the Standing Rock Reservation Thursday.

Staff with the Standing Rock Sioux tribe confirmed that Irving is now an official member of the tribe.

Photos sent by the staff of his visit to the reservation Thursday show him smiling with council members and Chairman Mike Faith while being honored with a star quilt.

According to a witness Irving had his enrollment application approved by the tribal council and administration at the Standing Rock Lakota/Dakota Tribal Headquarters.

Irving’s mother Elizabeth, who died when he was four years old, was of Sioux heritage.

Irving first visited Standing Rock in 2018.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Danielle Wade, 29, was found dead of an overdose inside her Louisville, Kentucky, apartment....
GRAPHIC: Baby survives for days on top of dead mother by gnawing hands
Bismarck trash study
Bismarck conducting “lid lift” trash study
21-year-old arrested for DUI after driving vehicle into Missouri River
Jason Oster
Man charged after Williston Police say he fired a gun and threatened to kill people
Two men sentenced for poaching moose, unborn calves

Latest News

Home schooling
Home schooling
Dickinson Schools
Dickinson Schools
ND Supreme Court
ND Supreme Court seeking feedback on live streaming of arguments
Deer bow season change