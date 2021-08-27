Redistricting committee meets for the first time after Census data released

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With Census data released, state legislators met in Bismarck Thursday to work on redrawing district lines.

The state’s redistricting committee, consisting of 16 members, spent the day listening to presentations reviewing the population data and constitutional requirements. They also participated in demonstrations with the software they will be using. The state has 3 months to have the process completed, and members of the committee say they are confident in meeting that deadline.

“I really think we were kind of a little ahead of the game in my mind in terms of how we’re getting things done, so even though it hasn’t been done now for 10 years and we have a real short timeframe to get things done now, everybody feels like we are in a good position to keep moving forward,” said Senator Brad Bekkedahl (R-WILLISTON)

Bekkedahl adds that the committee will be able to gather more public input compared to last time thanks to the meetings being livestreamed on the state government’s website.

The next committee meeting will be September 8th in Fargo. Legislators will then spend two days a week in Bismarck in hopes of having a proposal ready for the assembly by the end of September.

