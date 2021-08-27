Quincy Patterson to start at NDSU QB

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s a decision I think you could see coming since he stepped on campus last year.

Friday, Bison Head Coach Mett Entz made it official. Quincy Patterson will be NDSU’s starting quarterback. Patterson and Cam Miller were taking more of the first-team reps during camp. Patterson transferred from Virginia Tech.

“He’s got more size than Cam. He’s 6-3 plus and weight 240 plus pounds so he’s a good size young man. he can spin the ball really well. He has a good strong arm and gets rid of the ball quickly. I think the main competition with him is him trying to get better learning our scheme,” said NDSU Quarterback Coach Randy Hedberg.

Patterson played three games for the Hokies last fall which is why he could not suit-up for the Bison during the F.C.S. spring season in 2021. Quincy has three years of eligibility remaining.

North Dakota State starts the season on Sept. 4 at home against Albany.

