New guidance could soon come for new microbrew pubs, domestic distilleries in Mandan

By Hallie Brown
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Mandan city commissioners are trying to determine a policy on where to allow microbrew pubs, domestic distilleries, wineries and similar establishments.

The effort began after one person inquired about opening a distillery within city limits.

After some review, city staff determined there were no adequate regulations on the books.

So, city leaders decided it was time to create guidelines.

“New businesses would be permitted in the greater downtown areas, as well as along the Memorial Highway and commercial districts, Sunset Drive, within any of the commercial districts in the city Mandan. Those are just some examples,” said Andrew Stromme, City of Mandan principal planner.

Commissioners have scheduled a public hearing to discuss the changes on September 7.

