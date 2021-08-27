New Car shortage expected to continue into 2022

WILLISTON, N.D. - For those hoping for more opportunities to purchase a new vehicle this year, you can expect longer wait times as dealerships look for new vehicles.

Semiconductor chips that control many parts of newer vehicles have been in short supply, making it hard for dealerships to have new vehicles delivered. These microchips are also used in a number of other electronics, adding to the demand. General Manager of Williston Auto Drew Balogh said dealerships could be waiting awhile before supply normalizes.

“What we’ve been told is the second quarter of 2022... normally we carry about 200 new vehicles. We right this moment are down to two,” said Balogh.

Balogh said he’s hopeful to see production ramp up.

“I’m excited because Bosch, who is a large manufacturer for auto parts, they have a chip manufacturing plant in Germany 24/7. They are producing as many as they possibly can so we’re keeping our fingers crossed,” said Balogh.

Balough said customers should be patient when ordering a new vehicle and adds that pre-owned vehicles are still in high demand for both selling and purchasing.

