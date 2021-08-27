ND Supreme Court seeking feedback on live streaming of arguments

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Supreme Court is asking for public feedback on how to continue to provide public access to court arguments during the pandemic.

After having to adjust operations due to COVID-19, “reliable electronic means” were used to allow arguments to take place.

Live streams of court proceedings were also made available to the public on the Supreme Court’s YouTube channel.

Now, the courts are asking for public input on whether they should continue live streaming audio and video.

Comments can be submitted until Sept. 8, to Clerk of Court Petra H Mandigo Hulm.

Currently, the court allows arguments to be made both in person and electronically.

You can contact Hulm to submit your feedback by email at phulm@ndcourts.gov or in writing to 600 E. Boulevard Avenue, Bismarck, ND, 58503-0530.

You can tune in to arguments online and find livestreams for courtrooms across the state on the ND Supreme Courts YouTube page here.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.