Advertisement

ND Supreme Court seeking feedback on live streaming of arguments

ND Supreme Court
ND Supreme Court(KFYR)
By Faith Hatton
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 7:12 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Supreme Court is asking for public feedback on how to continue to provide public access to court arguments during the pandemic.

After having to adjust operations due to COVID-19, “reliable electronic means” were used to allow arguments to take place.

Live streams of court proceedings were also made available to the public on the Supreme Court’s YouTube channel.

Now, the courts are asking for public input on whether they should continue live streaming audio and video.

Comments can be submitted until Sept. 8, to Clerk of Court Petra H Mandigo Hulm.

Currently, the court allows arguments to be made both in person and electronically.

You can contact Hulm to submit your feedback by email at phulm@ndcourts.gov or in writing to 600 E. Boulevard Avenue, Bismarck, ND, 58503-0530.

You can tune in to arguments online and find livestreams for courtrooms across the state on the ND Supreme Courts YouTube page here.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Danielle Wade, 29, was found dead of an overdose inside her Louisville, Kentucky, apartment....
GRAPHIC: Baby survives for days on top of dead mother by gnawing hands
Bismarck trash study
Bismarck conducting “lid lift” trash study
21-year-old arrested for DUI after driving vehicle into Missouri River
Jason Oster
Man charged after Williston Police say he fired a gun and threatened to kill people
Two men sentenced for poaching moose, unborn calves

Latest News

PHOTO COURTESY: Kim Iron Road
Standing Rock Sioux Tribe welcomes NBA player as official member
Deer bow season change
home educated students
North Dakota saw a 42.2% increase in home educated students last year
Legacy High School
It’s back to class and students have a lot to say