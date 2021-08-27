McQuade gives back to Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Sam McQuade Senior Budweiser Charity Softball Tournament held its’ 46th annual benefit banquet last night. Donations and money raised by McQuade goes back into Bismarck groups and organizations, most of which volunteer to help in the events.

“A lot of the non-profits work different things during the tournament, and they get the money then from the proceeds,” said Jani Seifert with PRIDE INC.

PRIDE INC has been working with McQuade for many years. She said she was especially grateful to get back to the event after last year’s cancellation due to COVID.

“It’s the biggest thing we’ve had for a long time,” said Seifert.

While the Softball Tournament is just half of the picture, Shannon McQuade-Ely, president of McQuade says it’s the giving back that’s important to her.

“It’s like the culmination of all the volunteer work, all of the board’s work, and all of the softball, and we get to be fantastic and hand out donation checks to all of the charities and organizations,” said Shannon McQuade-Ely.

This year they raised $180,000 to give back to local charities, completely surpassing their last tournament’s charity amount.

