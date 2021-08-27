Advertisement

Gov. Burgum orders flags at half-staff in honor of victims of Kabul attacks

(WAVE 3)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D. has directed all government agencies to fly the United States and North Dakota flags at half-staff until sunset Monday, Aug. 30, in honor of the U.S servicemembers and other victims killed in the terror attacks in Kabul.

The governor also encouraged North Dakotans to do so at their homes and businesses.

The order is in accordance with President Biden’s proclamation.

