Advertisement

Getting started with dove hunting in ND

Dove Hunting
Dove Hunting(kfyr)
By John Salling
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – The North Dakota Game and Fish Department is raising awareness for the dove season as a great way to get started hunting.

There are links on the website that walkthrough what you need to know. Recommendations from what type of gun to use, and some good recipes for after. That season starts Sept. 1 and runs through November.

“It’s really not that much of a competitive season. You don’t see near the volume of people that you’d see during the deer gun or the pheasant season,” said Greg Gullickson, outreach biologist.

Dove season does require the federal waterfowl hunting stamp.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PHOTO COURTESY: Kim Iron Road
Standing Rock Sioux Tribe welcomes NBA player as official member
21-year-old arrested for DUI after driving vehicle into Missouri River
Two men sentenced for poaching moose, unborn calves
Bismarck baseball diamond
Increase in umpire assaults
Deer bow season change

Latest News

Gov. Burgum orders flags at half-staff in honor of victims of Kabul attacks
Diabetes
Rate of youth diabetes increases by 95%
Minot House Fire
Fire damages Minot home’s garage, smoke damage in home
North Dakota a top-10 state in renewable energy creation