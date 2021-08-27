Getting started with dove hunting in ND

MINOT, N.D. – The North Dakota Game and Fish Department is raising awareness for the dove season as a great way to get started hunting.

There are links on the website that walkthrough what you need to know. Recommendations from what type of gun to use, and some good recipes for after. That season starts Sept. 1 and runs through November.

“It’s really not that much of a competitive season. You don’t see near the volume of people that you’d see during the deer gun or the pheasant season,” said Greg Gullickson, outreach biologist.

Dove season does require the federal waterfowl hunting stamp.

