Fire damages Minot home’s garage, smoke damage in home

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Minot firefighters responded to a house fire last night in the northwestern part of town.

They say a fire in an attached garage was reported on the 400 block of 15th street NW just before 8:30 a.m. One family member was home at the time, but was evacuated safely and no one was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The garage had heavy fire damage, but the home had mostly smoke damage.

