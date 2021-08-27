Deer bow season change

MINOT, N.D. – Deer bow hunters in North Dakota are going to see a change coming this year.

You can no longer get licenses over the counter, they have to be mailed out. Game and fish staff caution hunters to order their licenses early to give them time to arrive by mail.

In the past a number of people would pick it up on their way out of town and that could mess up your plans.

“Please plan accordingly on that. The quick and easy way to get your deer license is to fill it out online, that’s how I did my archery license and it was about four days before I got it,” said Greg Gullickson, outreach biologist.

The season starts on Friday, Sept. 3, and runs through Jan. 2.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.