Advertisement

Deer bow season change

(kfyr)
By John Salling
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – Deer bow hunters in North Dakota are going to see a change coming this year.

You can no longer get licenses over the counter, they have to be mailed out. Game and fish staff caution hunters to order their licenses early to give them time to arrive by mail.

In the past a number of people would pick it up on their way out of town and that could mess up your plans.

“Please plan accordingly on that. The quick and easy way to get your deer license is to fill it out online, that’s how I did my archery license and it was about four days before I got it,” said Greg Gullickson, outreach biologist.

The season starts on Friday, Sept. 3, and runs through Jan. 2.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Danielle Wade, 29, was found dead of an overdose inside her Louisville, Kentucky, apartment....
GRAPHIC: Baby survives for days on top of dead mother by gnawing hands
Bismarck trash study
Bismarck conducting “lid lift” trash study
21-year-old arrested for DUI after driving vehicle into Missouri River
Jason Oster
Man charged after Williston Police say he fired a gun and threatened to kill people
Two men sentenced for poaching moose, unborn calves

Latest News

PHOTO COURTESY: Kim Iron Road
Standing Rock Sioux Tribe welcomes NBA player as official member
ND Supreme Court
ND Supreme Court seeking feedback on live streaming of arguments
home educated students
North Dakota saw a 42.2% increase in home educated students last year
Legacy High School
It’s back to class and students have a lot to say