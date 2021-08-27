Advertisement

Construction is on schedule at the Morton Mandan Public Library

Morton Mandan Public Library
Morton Mandan Public Library(KFYR-TV)
By Hallie Brown
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Construction is on schedule at the Morton Mandan Public Library.

Crews have completed the entire exterior shell.

The roofing is almost done, the sidewalks are being poured, the windows are all in place and the bathrooms are being tiled.

“We’ll have several new meeting rooms, and some staff workspace. We’re going to have a Bookmobile garage, which we really excited about, and then the east part of that building there is going to be a couple of patios or plazas that people can sit out and enjoy,” said Mary Henderson, Morton Mandan Public Library interim director.

The project is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

