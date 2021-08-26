Advertisement

Two men sentenced for poaching moose, unborn calves

(kfyr)
By Erika Craven
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Two men have been sentenced for poaching multiple moose south of Dunseith in May of 2020.

Shawn Morin Jr., 19, and Jake Charbonneau, 20, pleaded guilty on multiple charges after wardens connected them to five dead moose. Wardens say the moose had been shot. Two of the moose were pregnant with calves.

Charbonneau will serve 20 days in Rolette County Jail and pay $2,000 in restitution. Morin received a deferred imposition of sentence and faces two years supervised probation. His hunting license has been suspended and he must pay $5,000 in restitution.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Danielle Wade, 29, was found dead of an overdose inside her Louisville, Kentucky, apartment....
GRAPHIC: Baby survives for days on top of dead mother by gnawing hands
Bismarck trash study
Bismarck conducting “lid lift” trash study
Jason Oster
Man charged after Williston Police say he fired a gun and threatened to kill people
Parshall School Board responds to findings from state audit
Producers have gotten creative in how they harvest their crops and keep their livestock fed.
Wishek producer makes corn bales, hopes to keep cattle fed through winter

Latest News

10pm Sportscast 8/25/21
10pm Sportscast 8/25/21
21-year-old arrested for DUI after driving vehicle into Missouri River
Dickinson Midgets
Dickinson Midgets Football Preview
keeping the cattle fed
Wishek producer makes corn bales, hopes to keep cattle fed through winter