Two men sentenced for poaching moose, unborn calves

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Two men have been sentenced for poaching multiple moose south of Dunseith in May of 2020.

Shawn Morin Jr., 19, and Jake Charbonneau, 20, pleaded guilty on multiple charges after wardens connected them to five dead moose. Wardens say the moose had been shot. Two of the moose were pregnant with calves.

Charbonneau will serve 20 days in Rolette County Jail and pay $2,000 in restitution. Morin received a deferred imposition of sentence and faces two years supervised probation. His hunting license has been suspended and he must pay $5,000 in restitution.

