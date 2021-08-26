St. Mary’s Saints football

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Dan Smrekar became the head football coach at St. Mary’s more than four decades ago. He has figured out a winning formula. The Saints were always contending for the title in Double-A and that should not change now that their class is called 11-“A”.

When your program has played in 4 of the previous 5 Dakota Bowl’s, winning 3 state titles, a lot is expected. For a veteran St. Mary’s head coach, it all really comes down to one thing.

“Toughness leads to discipline, and discipline leads to being a good player. And so, the more disciplined you can be or the more toughness you can have, the easier it is to be disciplined, then you have a chance to be successful,” said St. Mary’s head coach Dan Smrekar.

The Saints believe that last year started with incredible leadership, and it’s been handed down.

“These seniors learned from last year’s seniors, and these seniors are picking it up right where they left off. We got a great group of seniors that are working hard to be the leaders,” said Smrekar.

One of those seniors, someone down in the trenches, Nick Windsor’s mantra starts with who you’re playing for.

“It’s so important, it’s everything. Our coaches always preach to us and everyone we work together. It’s all based on teamwork and the guy next to you. So, we’re always taught to be tough and fight for the guy next to you. That’s what’s important,” said Nick Windsor, St. Mary’s Senior OL/DL.

The coaches can preach what’s important, but coming off an undefeated season, the guys have got to stay on top of their game every week.

“We just talk about being prepared. You come to practice every day; you goal is to get better. You’re either getting better or getting worse, you’re never staying the same. So we just push hard for them to try to understand that they have to come to practice to get better. And if you get better every day, you put yourself in a position to get better, and that’s all you can ask,” said Smrekar.

It’s a formula that’s worked for the Saints over the last couple decades, and they’re looking to keep the train rolling this year.

“You know our coaches instill it in us. You got to show up and bring your lunch pail as Smrekar says and just go to work. It doesn’t matter what happens off the field, it matters what happens in that hour and a half to two hours of practice that matters,” said Windsor.

The Saints start their journey back to the Dakota Bowl tomorrow at Fargo South.

