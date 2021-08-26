Advertisement

Spicy or sweet? Flamin’ Hot Mountain Dew available soon

Mountain Dew Flamin' Hot will be available Aug. 31 for a limited time only.
Mountain Dew Flamin' Hot will be available Aug. 31 for a limited time only.(PepsiCo)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Mountain Dew is getting ready to bring the heat with a new limited-time-only flavor – Mountain Dew Flamin’ Hot.

The brand teamed up with Cheetos to pair the taste of Flamin’ Hot with the sweet, citrus dew to create a new spicy goodness.

“This is one of our most provocative beverages yet, and we’re excited for DEW Nation to taste the unique blend of spicy and classic sweet citrus flavor of MTN DEW,” said Matt Neilsten, senior director of marketing.

The new soda comes in a fiery red can to match the Flamin’ Hot brand.

It will be available at the end of August, but only on Mountain Dew’s virtual store while supplies last.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Danielle Wade, 29, was found dead of an overdose inside her Louisville, Kentucky, apartment....
GRAPHIC: Baby survives for days on top of dead mother by gnawing hands
Bismarck trash study
Bismarck conducting “lid lift” trash study
Jason Oster
Man charged after Williston Police say he fired a gun and threatened to kill people
Parshall School Board responds to findings from state audit
Prosecutor: South Dakota AG to take plea deal in fatal crash

Latest News

FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Russia: 2 suicide attacks outside Kabul airport; 13 dead
Face mask requirements are posted at the various entrances at the Rose E. McCoy Auditorium...
Half of US workers favor shot mandate, poll finds
FILE - In this Feb. 23, 2014 file photo, South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg speaks...
South Dakota AG pleads no contest to 2 counts in fatal crash
Texas Gov. Greg Abbot has signed a new executive order on COVID-related mandates.
Texas governor issues order banning local vaccine mandates
Millions of Americans are bracing for a loss of federal pandemic unemployment benefits set to...
COVID unemployment benefits ending Labor Day