Sky Dancer Casino brings back mask requirement

(kfyr)
By Faith Hatton
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BELCOURT, N.D. – After a recent surge in COVID-19 cases in the Belcourt area, leaders with Sky Dancer Casino have reinstated their mask policy.

As of Monday, masks are now required for all guests and employees.

According to the casino’s Facebook page, staff will continue doing temperature checks the main entrance, and masks will be provided to guests that do not have one in all tribal buildings.

Staff at 4 Bears Casino and Lodge are also continuing to take precautions.

According to the casino’s website, masks are no longer required for guests but staff will continue to wear them.

The site also said social distancing measures will continue to be in place and cleaning and disinfecting will continue to be done hourly.

