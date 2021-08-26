Sky Dancer Casino brings back mask requirement

BELCOURT, N.D. – After a recent surge in COVID-19 cases in the Belcourt area, leaders with Sky Dancer Casino have reinstated their mask policy.

As of Monday, masks are now required for all guests and employees.

According to the casino’s Facebook page, staff will continue doing temperature checks the main entrance, and masks will be provided to guests that do not have one in all tribal buildings.

Staff at 4 Bears Casino and Lodge are also continuing to take precautions.

According to the casino’s website, masks are no longer required for guests but staff will continue to wear them.

The site also said social distancing measures will continue to be in place and cleaning and disinfecting will continue to be done hourly.

Find out more about 4 Bears safety protocols here.

Follow the Sky Dancer Casino Facebook page here for the latest updates.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.