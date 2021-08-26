Road construction in Bismarck on time

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As summer comes to a close, road construction in North Dakota will continue for almost two more months.

It’s been said North Dakota has two seasons: Winter and road construction.

“I come out here very often, so I’m ready for it to be done,” said Phil Helfrich, Bismarck resident.

This year, the city of Bismarck has around twenty to twenty-five projects under contract. With about seven weeks left in the construction season, most of those are still open. But even though most projects aren’t ‘completed,’ city engineers say contractors are right on schedule.

“Many of them are still open and still working on areas. We might have a contract that has, you know, seven things that the contractor needs to do and they might be done with six out of the seven, but that contract is still open until we can complete that seventh item,” said Gabe Schell, Bismarck City Engineer.

Bismarck residents appreciate the necessity of road construction.

“I believe Bismarck does a really good job at road construction. There’s some areas, the busy Expressway/Washington Street one is kind of a hard-to-navigate one as well. But it’s a necessary evil, whether you have things under the road that needs to be fixed or the road itself,” said Helfrich.

One change in infrastructure you might notice after this year’s construction season are cut-ins like this one, where the sidewalk protrudes into the street. These are designed for safety, so kids spend less time in the street as they cross.

The only thing that might slow down road construction in the coming days is precipitation. Otherwise, many projects are expected to finish around October 15th.

