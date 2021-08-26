Public Service Commission receives award for abandoned mine work near Noonan

NOONAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Mining has been an extensive part of North Dakota’s history. Many underground crevasses have been abandoned and are at risk of caving in. It’s the job of the Public Service Commission’s abandoned mine lands program to see those caverns are filled.

The group is being recognized by the federal Office of Surface Mining for one of their latest projects. The Harris M. Baukol Wildlife Management Area near Noonan, that used a relatively new mixture known as foamed sand is receiving national accolades.

“It’s able to push that into these underground voids and fill them far cheaper so of course that means we can do more of them with the same dollars,” said Commissioner Randy Christmann.

Mines that are not filled cause a problem not only for humans, but wildlife. Officials with game and fish said the work of the program helps protect those who use those lands.

“Sometimes they go down a couple feet sometimes they go down quite a ways and it affects water runoff and all those kinds of things so it’s just important to get those underground caverns cleaned up and sealed,” said wildlife resource section leader Kent Luttschwager.

Foamed sand comes from finely graded sand, water, and a foaming agent with the consistency of shaving cream. The substance is considered experimental, and Christmann said it took some time to get the formula right.

“If anybody else tried it, I think they didn’t have much success. It took some work on getting the mixture right, the right type of sand. That was one of our developments. We found a certain type of sand that worked best for this,” said Christmann

Christmann said innovative solutions such as foamed sand shows in his opinion why the state’s abandoned mine lands project is the best in the nation.

Commissioners said the agent has performed well so far and they are using foamed sand at another site near Beulah.

