No mask mandate discussed for Williston Basin School District

WILLISTON, N.D. - While COVID cases continue to rise and debate continues over masking, the Williston Basin School District is not discussing any mask mandates at this time.

The district’s Return to in-person learning committee met Thursday to discuss their contact tracing and quarantine guidelines, making a recommendation to make some adjustments at a future school board meeting. The idea of a mandate has not been mentioned at this time.

“The committee is going to continue to evaluate our return to in-person learning plan as things evolve, but no mask mandate,” said board president Chris Jundt.

The school board is holding a special meeting tomorrow. Nothing COVID-related is on the agenda.

