Mandan Public Schools assistant superintendent says it feels wonderful to be able to bring kids back in the classroom

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - For the first day back to school Hallie Brown was at Mandan Middle School, and she caught up with the assistant superintendent to see what he’s looking forward to the most this year.

“Well, it’s time for students to head back to the classroom, and I am joined by the Mandan Public Schools assistant superintendent, Jeff Fastnacht. Now, Mr. Fastnacht, after all of the challenges the district faced, you know, because of COVID-19, how does it feel to get these students and teachers back into the classroom?” said KFYR-TV Reporter Hallie Brown.

“Well, that’s wonderful. I mean we’re loving today, today we get to bring our kids back it’s the first day of school, and since the first of August, I mean our teachers, everybody I run into is excited to be back in the classroom have our kids back and get started. We understand that COVID is still part of our community, I mean that’s in the news every day, but we’re really excited about having kids back in these learning environments and getting back with our kids, that’s most important for us,” said Fastnacht.

“Is there anything that you are looking forward to the most with this school year?” said Brown.

“Oh, everything. I am so excited to have a year maybe that isn’t so negatively impacted by COVID. We would love to have as much normalcy as possible. We know we have to first priority is to keep our kids safe, and we will want we want to do that. We’re going to do everything we can, but we’re just excited to have our children back in our schools and get going and do all the wonderful things that we do every year and let them enjoy being kids and get back to school,” said Fastnacht.

“Are there any special things you like to do on the first day?” said Brown.

“Me personally, I love to just go around the schools, I mean you’ll see me be popping around to different schools saying ‘hi’ kind of almost like, I hate to say, like a grandfather figure I can walk in, kind of disrupt the classroom a bit say ‘hi’ and leave and then leave the trouble to the teachers, but just to get to go see families say ‘hi,’ glad to have you back, interact with some students, because, you know, there are students, you know, how you doing, glad to have you back, and for our teachers too, you know, let’s have a great year,” said Fastnacht.

“Well, thank you, Mr. Fastnacht, for joining us, and we wish you the best of luck on your upcoming school year,” said Brown.

“Thanks,” said Fastnacht.

