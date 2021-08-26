Legacy Sabers Football Preview

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - If you want to find how good you are right out of the gate, play the defending state champion in the opener. That’s exactly what Legacy will do this week. Here’s a pre-season peek at the Sabers.

The Legacy Sabers are coming off two consecutive winning seasons, two of only three in team history. Heading into this year, the Sabers have full confidence in their big men.

Legacy Head Coach Chris Clements said: “We have a lot of depth there. It’s exciting to see that when you got the number of kids that we have playing and rotating for reps, so that’s a good thing. Kiefer Glenn, he’s probably the guy that’s leading on both sides of the ball. Nelson Poppe. We have some seniors that we count on.”

Coach Clements mentioned Kiefer Glenn, the leader for the line on both sides. There’s a mentality for him and the guys.

Kiefer Glenn, Legacy senior OL/DL, said: “Our defensive line is just going to have a mean attitude the whole time. We’re going to get after people. It’s the most important thing. If you don’t have a mean attitude, you don’t stand a chance if they’re tougher.”

With that gritty attitude Legacy plans to bring this season, the Sabers are eyeing a third straight winning season.

Weston Snyder, Legacy senior RB, said: “I just think we’re trying to focus more on ourselves and less on mind games here. I think everyone here is getting into a groove as we’ve had a few senior classes come through now, and it’s getting easier to know the coaches, know everybody, know the program. As seniors this year, we’ve really tried to set the standard of that eat mentality. Trying to stay in the weight room and stay healthy.”

Focusing in on themselves, Coach Clements isn’t keen on figuring out what’s looked the best, he’s just letting his guys play their own game.

“We try to build up what we do around our kids. So right now, I can’t answer that. We’ll see how things shake out, and right now it’s about finding out what our kids are good at,” said Clements.

Legacy has a season-opening contest with the Century Patriots this Friday at The Bowl.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.