It’s back to class and students have a lot to say

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Thursday morning, more than 13,000 students in Bismarck and more than 4,000 students in Mandan grabbed their backpacks and headed to class.

Students at Legacy High School lined up to start new classes and see old friends.

“My favorite part of being back at school is seeing everyone, and I really can’t wait for the student sections at games and having fun with my classmates,” said Legacy high school senior Eli Fricke.

Students said their first day felt relatively normal.

“Last year we had our hybrid which was a little weird and didn’t feel like an actual school year, just felt like doing schoolwork and the atmosphere was different. It feels good to be back around friends and around everybody,” said Legacy senior Ethan Mitchell.

The teens expressed varying degrees of comfort with the fully-in person schedule.

“I trust our teachers and stuff that if there’s stuff that’s going on they would know what to do,” said Fricke.

“When I am going to school with a whole bunch of teenagers who are not always following the Covid rules, I am a little bit worried. I am scared it’s going to come back,” said Legacy high school senior Marianna Miller.

But as students gather for lunch, the focus is on friends and favorite classes.

“I’m definitely excited for AP gov. I love politics, I am really into it, and I like having the debates about it. So, I am really looking forward to that and learning a lot more information so I can use that to further my career down the path. I’m really excited for that,” said Miller.

And for those who aren’t as excited to be back in school, it’s only three months until Thanksgiving break.

