BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) -

KFYR-TV Sports Director Lee Timmerman: “I know this is going to make me sound old (the truth is the truth - haha), but I’ve worked at KFYR-TV for parts of five decades now. I say that because this week, we’re beginning a new segment called ‘Friday Football Fever.’

It’s the most aggressive plan we’ve ever put together to cover high school football!

It was called ‘Team Sports’ even before I got here and now, it’s ‘Friday Football Fever.’ Our entire newsroom is behind the project, and it starts August 27th. It’s going to be fun!”

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.