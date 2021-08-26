Advertisement

Friday Football Fever

By Lee Timmerman
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 7:34 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) -

KFYR-TV Sports Director Lee Timmerman: “I know this is going to make me sound old (the truth is the truth - haha), but I’ve worked at KFYR-TV for parts of five decades now. I say that because this week, we’re beginning a new segment called ‘Friday Football Fever.’

It’s the most aggressive plan we’ve ever put together to cover high school football!

It was called ‘Team Sports’ even before I got here and now, it’s ‘Friday Football Fever.’ Our entire newsroom is behind the project, and it starts August 27th. It’s going to be fun!”

