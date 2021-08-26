Five West Nile Virus cases reported in N.D.

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - State health experts are asking people to take precautions against mosquitoes following a rise in West Nile Virus cases.

As of yesterday, the state has reported five cases, with four of those cases hospitalized. Six other people are pending results.

And it’s not just humans falling victim to the virus. The health department says two horses, one bird, and 16 pools of mosquitoes have tested positive for West Nile Virus.

Health experts say August is the peak time of the year for this virus, and remind you to wear protective clothing and repellent.

