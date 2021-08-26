Advertisement

Early enrollment numbers show more students at Dickinson State

(kfyr)
By Sara Berlinger
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - First day enrollment numbers are up at Dickinson State University for the second year in a row. Early enrollment numbers show there’s 1,315 students enrolled, 59 more than last year.

“We’re really excited about that, we worked hard to make that possible,” said Steve Easton, Dickinson State President.

President Steve Easton says expanding sport programs and expanding online learning have contributed to the increase.

“One of the innovations that helped to make that possible is making almost all of our classes available online,” said Easton.

Easton says a lot of these students are high schoolers starting their college careers early. He adds that the Coronavirus was also part of the push for online learning opportunities.

“COVID was certainly a tragedy, but it did put cameras and monitors in essentially all of our classrooms and so we really expanded the availability of those regular face-to-face classes,” said Easton.

COVID is not stopping face-to-face instruction at DSU, but the university is strongly encouraging faculty and staff get the vaccines and have a mask on hand.

“We’re asking students to have a mask with them, we’re recommending the use of masks indoors when in the company of others,” said Easton.

Easton expects the school’s COVID policies will be reviewed at the school’s cabinet meetings for the foreseeable future.

Dickinson State is the only state university to freeze tuition for undergraduate students for two years. Easton believes this is also attracting students to study there.

