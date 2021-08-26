Dickinson Midgets Football Preview

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s safe to say that there’s a bad taste in the mouths of the Dickinson Midgets because the team posted a 1-6 record in 2020.

But as the Midgets gear up for this fall, they say there is a lot in place to build on.

Your News Leader traveled to the Queen City to hear their plans on how to turn around in Class 11A.

Most would describe a 1-6 season as a season to forget, but Dickinson Head Coach John Tuchscherer says there’s plenty of positives to build on in preparation for the 2021 season.

“Realistically, we were in a lot of those football games. Some of the guys that played significant minutes for us are back. So, I think another year of experience under their belt, being in those situations can hopefully turn some of those wins into losses,” said Tuchscherer.

One of the key returners for the Midgets is senior running back Troy Berg. He says he’s expecting a bigger workload but admits it will be a challenge every week.

“Obviously watching film, there’s a lot of things we need to work on, everybody, myself included. It’s just going to be a grind every day. We’re going to have to come in here and get after it. Work at everything we need to get better at. It’s not going to be an easy go to the playoffs or win it, but yeah it’s going to be difficult,” said Berg.

Berg plays on both sides, and joining him in the linebacking core is another senior in Luke Mavity, who says there’s another defensive position group he has his eyes on for a big year.

“I think our defensive line will. We’ve got some big kids on our line and they’re hungry and ready to make some sacks this year and get us some stops on defense. So, I think that’s the group to watch,” said Mavity.

But if the Midgets want any success this year, Coach Tuchscherer says it comes down to the basics.

“We need to be more secure with the football. Too many times we had drives going, looking like we can put some points on the board, ended up turning the ball over. So, I think offensively for us that’s going to be a big key. Defensively, I liked how we played, but we need to eliminate the big plays,” Tuchscherer.

The Midget’s first opportunity for change comes this Friday when they host Jamestown.

