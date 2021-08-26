Department of Health hosts virtual town hall

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Department of Health hosted a virtual town hall on Thursday featuring experts from around the state. Doctors and epidemiologists answered questions from citizens and discussed concerns causing vaccine hesitancy.

“What we do know is that if you have not have prior infection and if you aren’t vaccinated, to get immunity, taking your chances with the virus is a much worse proposition than the vaccine. You will take your chances with long COVID, you’ll take your chances with hospitalization, you’ll take your chances with death,” said Dr. Paul Carson, Infectious Disease Expert.

The Department of Health will host future town halls concerning COVID-19. If you want to watch the presentation and Q&A from today or see the department’s redesigned COVID dashboard, visit health.nd.gov.

