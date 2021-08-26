Coats For Kids 2021
It’s that time of year again the Coats for Kids Event! Help our kids stay warm this winter by donating new and gently used winter gear to any one of our drop off locations. Turitto’s Dry Cleaners, Paradise Dry Cleaning and Laundry, and Village Laundry and Uniform Services will make sure all donations are ready to wear before the snow flies, and The Salvation Army will distribute the items to families who need it. Every coat counts, so get out and donate!
Bismarck
Winter Wear Drop-Off
September 1st through September 30th
Turitto’s Dry Cleaners, 1131 E Main Ave, Bismarck, ND 58501
Turitto’s Dry Cleaners, 1041 E Interstate Ave, Bismarck, ND 58503
Salvation Army Bismarck-Mandan, 601 S Washington St, Bismarck, ND 58504
Winter Wear Distribution
The Salvation Army, 601 South Washington Street
October 14-15 from 9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Dickinson
Winter Wear Drop-Off
September 1st through September 30th
Sax Motor Company, 52 21st St E, Dickinson, ND 58601
Paradise Dry Cleaning and Laundry, 1867 6th Ave W, Dickinson, ND 58601
Winter Wear Distribution
Thursday, October 21, 2021
Dickinson Public Schools Professional Learning Lab
266 3rd Ave West, Dickinson ND
8:00 AM – 2:00 PM
First come, first served (one coat and winter gear item per person)
Contact Salvation Army Western ND at 701-204-1616 for any questions
Minot
Winter Wear Drop-Off
September 1st through September 30th
The Salvation Army of Minot Worship & Service Center 315 Western Ave, Minot, North Dakota 58701
Winter Wear Distribution
The Salvation Army of Minot Worship & Service Center 315 Western Ave, Minot, North Dakota 58701
Tuesday October 12th, 2021 Thursday October 14th, 2021 Please call 701-838-8925 for more information
Williston
Winter Wear Drop-Off
September 1st through September 30th
Salvation Army Worship and Service Center, 15 S Main St, Williston, ND 58801
Village Laundry and Uniform Services, 328 26th St E, Williston, ND 58801
Winter Wear Distribution
Salvation Army Worship and Service Center, 15 S Main St, Williston, ND 58801
October 4th through October 31st
