Coats For Kids 2021

It’s that time of year again the Coats for Kids Event! Help our kids stay warm this winter by donating new and gently used winter gear to any one of our drop off locations. Turitto’s Dry Cleaners, Paradise Dry Cleaning and Laundry, and Village Laundry and Uniform Services will make sure all donations are ready to wear before the snow flies, and The Salvation Army will distribute the items to families who need it. Every coat counts, so get out and donate!

Bismarck

Winter Wear Drop-Off

September 1st through September 30th

Turitto’s Dry Cleaners, 1131 E Main Ave, Bismarck, ND 58501

Turitto’s Dry Cleaners, 1041 E Interstate Ave, Bismarck, ND 58503

Salvation Army Bismarck-Mandan, 601 S Washington St, Bismarck, ND 58504

Winter Wear Distribution

The Salvation Army, 601 South Washington Street

October 14-15 from 9:00 am - 3:00 pm

Dickinson

Winter Wear Drop-Off

September 1st through September 30th

Sax Motor Company, 52 21st St E, Dickinson, ND 58601

Paradise Dry Cleaning and Laundry, 1867 6th Ave W, Dickinson, ND 58601

Winter Wear Distribution

Thursday, October 21, 2021

Dickinson Public Schools Professional Learning Lab

266 3rd Ave West, Dickinson ND

8:00 AM – 2:00 PM

First come, first served (one coat and winter gear item per person)

Contact Salvation Army Western ND at 701-204-1616 for any questions

Minot

Winter Wear Drop-Off

September 1st through September 30th

The Salvation Army of Minot Worship & Service Center 315 Western Ave, Minot, North Dakota 58701

Winter Wear Distribution

The Salvation Army of Minot Worship & Service Center 315 Western Ave, Minot, North Dakota 58701

Tuesday October 12th, 2021 Thursday October 14th, 2021 Please call 701-838-8925 for more information

Williston

Winter Wear Drop-Off

September 1st through September 30th

Salvation Army Worship and Service Center, 15 S Main St, Williston, ND 58801

Village Laundry and Uniform Services, 328 26th St E, Williston, ND 58801

Winter Wear Distribution

Salvation Army Worship and Service Center, 15 S Main St, Williston, ND 58801

October 4th through October 31st

