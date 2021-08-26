Bismarck Public Schools principal looks forward to starting the year off full-time face-to-face

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Last year, students in Bismarck started the school year off in a hybrid model instruction alternating between in-person and online learning days.

This year, students are returning full-time face-to-face, and Hallie Brown spoke to the Wachter Middle School principal to see how it feels to start the year back to normal.

“It’s back to school season, and I’m joined with the Wachter Middle School principal Lee Ziegler. So, principal Ziegler, as we go into this whole year, what are you looking forward to the most?” said KFYR-TV Reporter Hallie Brown.

“Well, I think all of us, whether it’s myself or teachers or aides, kitchen, whatever group we’re talking about in our building, probably the number one thing is seeing kids. I mean that’s always the excitement of the year, and even though we ended on, I think on a really good note. Last year, we started, not having all of them in the building, and so I’m just really looking forward to seeing kids again and having them in the building, and the sheer energy and excitement that they bring just, you know, is amazing,” said Wachter Middle School Principal Lee Ziegler.

“Yeah. Okay, so are there any special things you like to do as a principal on the first day of school?” said Brown

“Well, not, not really something special, but I do try every day to be out by the main entry and greet kids as they come in, and you know, just making sure I say ‘hi’ to kids and getting to know them a little better. I think the first day, probably the biggest thing is wandering around because there will be students that will be lost and really trying to help them, so that they’re not nervous or scared and, you know, see some of those emotions that we want to help them get by,” said Ziegler.

“Okay. So, after all the challenges the district faced because of COVID-19. I mean, how does it feel to return students and teachers, you know, back to normal?” said Brown.

“It’s been a long time since we’ve felt like we’ve been in this normal situation so, you know, it’s really just exciting to be back to, kind of what we do best is that, you know, get kids in the building, educate them every day, meet the needs, whether it’s math, science, English, but also to meet their needs, socially and emotionally because, you know, what we’re hearing is there are some of those pieces that have been kind of missing over the last year and a half, so just really working with kids on a wide range of things so, it’s going to be exciting,” said Ziegler.

“Thank you, so much principal Ziegler, for joining us today. We wish you the best of luck in your upcoming school year,” said Brown.

“Well, thank you. It was a pleasure to visit with you,” said Ziegler.

