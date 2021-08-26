21-year-old arrested for DUI after driving vehicle into Missouri River

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - One person is in custody for a DUI after driving an SUV into the Missouri River early Wednesday morning.

Officers say 21-year-old Hailey Randall, of Interior, South Dakota, was driving the vehicle with three others along River Road when she confused drive for reverse and accelerated the vehicle over an embankment and into the river.

A passenger window was open, allowing Randall and the passengers to escape the vehicle. Officers responded to a call around 1:50 a.m. Randall and another were treated for injuries, and Randall was arrested for driving under the influence.

The vehicle was pulled from the river by the Burleigh County rescue and a towing crew.

