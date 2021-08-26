11B & 9B Football Polls

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - We are one week into the Class-11B & Class-9B football season. Beulah takes sole possession of the number one ranking in 11B and LaMoure-L-M is the unanimous pick in 9B.

The polls are conducted by the North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters & Sportswriters Association.

CLASS-11B PRESEASON POLL

1. Beulah (11) — 1-0 Record — 67 pts

1. Langdon Area-E-M — 1-0 Record — 47 pts

3. Kindred (1) — 1-0 Record — 46 pts

4. Central Cass (3) — 1-0 Record — 41pts

5. Harvey-Wells County — 1-0 Record — 13pts

Others Receiving Votes: Hillsboro-CV (0-1), Velva (1-0)

----------------------------------------------------------------------

CLASS-9B PRESEASON POLL

1. LaMoure-L-M (15) — 1-0 Record — 75 pts

2. New Salem-Almont — 1-0 Record — 52 pts

3. Cavalier — 1-0 Record — 38 pts

4. Surrey — 1-0 Record — 34 pts

5. Wyndmere-Lidgerwood — 1-0 Record — 17 pts

Others Receiving Votes: Mohall-L-S (1-0), Grant County-Flasher (0-1), South Border (1-0), North Prairie (1-0), Ray-Powers Lake (1-0)

