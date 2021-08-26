Advertisement

11B & 9B Football Polls

(KFYR)
By Lee Timmerman
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 8:14 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - We are one week into the Class-11B & Class-9B football season. Beulah takes sole possession of the number one ranking in 11B and LaMoure-L-M is the unanimous pick in 9B.

The polls are conducted by the North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters & Sportswriters Association.

CLASS-11B PRESEASON POLL

1. Beulah (11) — 1-0 Record — 67 pts

1. Langdon Area-E-M — 1-0 Record — 47 pts

3. Kindred (1) — 1-0 Record — 46 pts

4. Central Cass (3) — 1-0 Record — 41pts

5. Harvey-Wells County — 1-0 Record — 13pts

Others Receiving Votes: Hillsboro-CV (0-1), Velva (1-0)

----------------------------------------------------------------------

CLASS-9B PRESEASON POLL

1. LaMoure-L-M (15) — 1-0 Record — 75 pts

2. New Salem-Almont — 1-0 Record — 52 pts

3. Cavalier — 1-0 Record — 38 pts

4. Surrey — 1-0 Record — 34 pts

5. Wyndmere-Lidgerwood — 1-0 Record — 17 pts

Others Receiving Votes: Mohall-L-S (1-0), Grant County-Flasher (0-1), South Border (1-0), North Prairie (1-0), Ray-Powers Lake (1-0)

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bismarck trash study
Bismarck conducting “lid lift” trash study
Danielle Wade, 29, was found dead of an overdose inside her Louisville, Kentucky, apartment....
GRAPHIC: Baby survives for days on top of dead mother by gnawing hands
Parshall-White Shield 2021 varsity football season canceled
vaccine
Montana only state to ban vaccine requirements for employees
Bismarck officers arresting a 32-year-old longboarder Seth Voegele of Mandan
Bismarck Police respond to longboarder arrest caught on Ring doorbell camera video

Latest News

Friday Football Fever
Friday Football Fever
Friday Football Fever
Friday Football Fever
6pm sports 8/25
6pm Sportscast 8/25/21
Legacy Sabers Football
Legacy Sabers Football Preview