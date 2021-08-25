Advertisement

Wahpeton elementary school relocates after finding mold

Zimmerman students and staff are headed back to school, but not their own.
By Jaycie Dodd
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
WAHPETON, N.D. (Valley News Live) -Students and staff at a Wahpeton elementary school will soon be back in the classroom, but in a different building due to a newly discovered mold issue.

In an Aug. 20 email sent to parents, school officials said students from Zimmerman Elementary will attend Wahpeton Elementary as a long-term solution for the mold problem impacting air quality in the school.

This is a story Valley News Live originally received tips about on Aug. 20 and that our news team has been trying to find information on since.

Initial inquiries to the school district came out empty handed after secretaries for the district indicated Superintendent Rick Jacobson was out of the office. Our reporter’s several follow-up phone call and email inquiries last week went unanswered.

In a phone call today with Wahpeton Public Schools, officials told our reporter they would not be providing any comment or information on the situation and instead told our reporter to “read about it in the Wahpeton Daily News.”

An email shared with Valley News Live by a WPS parent states the roof of Zimmerman will be replaced to start the removal process. Officials say all classroom supplies coming from Zimmerman are being cleaned to ensure mold spores are gone before being moved to Wahpeton Elementary.

A separate entrance has been made for Zimmerman students at Wahpeton Elementary and officials said they are working to set up a new school and schedule for the Zimmerman students.

Open house for Zimmerman students will take place Aug. 25 where the one-on-one time with teachers will allow parents to ask any question they might have, according to officials.

