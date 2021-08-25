Virtual learning will now be available for BPS students

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Public School students will now have the option to learn from home this year through a Virtual Academy.

Although the option is there, BPS staff say they firmly believe face-to-face instruction is the ideal educational model.

The move was made to accommodate the needs of parents who have expressed concerns about sending students who are currently ineligible for vaccination against COVID-19 back to school.

“A few parents have reached out and said ‘we really are uncomfortable in this situation where you’re not requiring masks. We’d like a virtual academy option.’ For those kids that haven’t had a chance to be vaccinated, those under 12. So, we have established that and we’re pretty excited,” said Bismarck Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Jason Hornbacher.

Dr. Hornbacher says about 20 of the more than 6,250 elementary students have expressed interest in staying virtual.

The option is available to BPS students in grade 6 who are under the age of 12. A short enrollment window will open on Wednesday, August 25. Dr. Hornbacher says anyone with questions should contact their school’s principal.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.