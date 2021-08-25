Ryder producer makes bales from cornfields

RYDER, N.D. -- Like many producers, Kevin Hanson is finding creative ways to get through the drought.

Hanson farms near Ryder. He made bales from several of his corn fields.

Hanson says it’s the first time he’s ever done it, and there’s been a learning curve.

“It’s a kind of an extensive process to be able to do it and it costs several dollars more per bale because it needs to ensile within the bale wrapper and it’s a whole new way of making hay I guess, or forage,” he said.

Hanson raises cattle and grows corn, wheat, soybeans and barley He says this year he only harvested about 100 acres of wheat. The rest was all either made into hay or zeroed out by crop insurance.

