Parshall School Board responds to findings from state audit

(KFYR)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 7:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARSHALL, N.D. – A recent citizen-requested state audit of the Parshall School District revealed 17 areas of concern, including seven-figure accounting issues.

According to the office of State Auditor Josh Gallion, the findings include incorrect bank reconciliations that led to an unreconciled net difference of more than $3 million, missing documentation for more than a half-million dollars in purchases, and health insurance benefits for two individuals who are not presently employees of the district.

Your News Leader spoke with Michelle Hoff, the president of the Parshall School Board, to learn how they’re addressing the matter.

“At our last board meeting here in August, we hired an outside accountant to help with our matter and to help get back on track, taking a look at bank reconciliations and organization in our system. So, we’ve definitely taken the findings seriously, and look to take action on that corrective action plan immediately,” said Hoff.

Hoff said that Gallion assured them there were no instances of fraud.

She says the board will likely hold a special meeting this week to address the audit and necessary changes.

You can find the full audit here.

