Our Redeemer’s first day of school

MINOT, N.D. – Our Redeemer’s Christian School in Minot welcomed back students for the first day of class Wednesday morning.

Growth is a major theme for the first day of school at ORCS, as the district added seven new teachers and 45 new students, bringing the total number of students in kindergarten through 12th grade to 261.

Similar to other school districts, Our Redeemer’s is back to in-person instruction as they believe it gives students the best learning opportunities.

Superintendent Jeff Ringstad said having everyone under one roof again is a blessing.

“My countdown is over summer vacation ‘til when we can get kids back. To have the noise, to have the activity, and to have the school full, that’s why we got into education,” said Ringstad.

ORCS is not mandating masks or vaccines for students or staff.

