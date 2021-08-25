Organic farmers and ranchers can apply to receive a kickback

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Department of Agriculture is now accepting applications for reimbursement of organic certification costs. Organic farmers and ranchers can receive a reimbursement of up to $500.

The US Department of Agriculture awarded North Dakota nearly $71,000 for the reimbursement project. Potential applicants can apply either through the ND Department of Agriculture or request assistance from the Farm Service Agency.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.