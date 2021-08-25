ND Department of Health launches COVID-19 virtual platform

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Department of Health has launched a first-of-its-kind website they’re calling the COVID-19 Impact Wall. It’s a statewide platform that features stories from North Dakotans who have been affected by the virus.

“Many times in a community when there’s loss or tragedy, people gather in a central location to leave photos, letters, cards. They gather to remember. And the COVID-19 Impact Wall is a virtual gathering space,” said Marie Moe, chief communications officer at the North Dakota Department of Health.

The website is meant to provide North Dakotans with a sense of hope and community. In addition to providing a platform for personal testimonials, it also provides information about COVID-19 vaccines and resources, such as interviews with healthcare professionals who discuss the vaccines within their areas of expertise.

