Minot State preliminary enrollment shows drop

MINOT, N.D. – An early look at this semester’s enrollment at Minot State University shows a small drop from last year.

Staff said the headcount came in at 2,697.

It’s about 11% lower than a normal year.

Though they did see an increase in online students.

“We’re super encouraged about our numbers on campus. The kids that are involved, and here attending events have been up the first few days. We started a lot of things last week, so we were seeing really good numbers there,” said Communications Director Michael Linnell.

Staff said numbers won’t be finalized until the fourth week of classes, so there is still some room for change.

