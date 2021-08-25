Advertisement

Minot State hosts first White Coat Ceremony

White Coat Ceremony
White Coat Ceremony(KFYR)
By John Salling
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 8:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. – Minot State University held their first White Coat Ceremony on Tuesday, bringing in this year’s nursing students.

The ceremony celebrates students entering the nursing program presenting them with their first white coat, and for students like Mylee Hicks, a beginning of their career.

”Just the start of everything. Today was the first day of classes, and we got to do our ceremony. We got to do convocation earlier today and it’s just a super exciting beginning,” said Mylee Hicks, student.

Nurses from the community spoke to the students about what they can expect in the program and in the industry.

”The white coat welcomes our incoming students to the nursing profession and it also welcomes into the nursing community, so we’re incredibly excited to host this event, and make this possible for our nursing students,” said Nursing Chair Dr. April Warren.

They hope to continue the tradition for future classes as well.

The MSU nursing finished some new construction and expansion earlier this year for its program.

